Canada is open to sending troops to Ukraine, but for non-combat missions - Defense Minister
Kyiv • UNN
Canada is open to sending a limited number of military personnel to train Ukrainian troops in Ukraine.
Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair said in an interview with the Toronto Star that under the right conditions Canada is open to sending troops to Ukraine on a non-combat mission, UNN reports.
Details
"Canada is open to sending a limited number of military personnel to train Ukrainian troops in Ukraine, as long as it is far from the front lines of the war with Russia in a clear, non-combat role," Blair is quoted as saying.
I do not want to put Canadian Armed Forces personnel anywhere near a combat theatre that could create the perception that we are taking on any component of a combat role
Blair said the idea was discussed earlier this week in Paris, where he was attending a security summit with Canada's NATO allies and other supporters of Ukraine.
Addendum
After the meeting, French President Emmanuel Macron unveiled the prospect of sending troops to Ukraine, prompting a series of statements from Western allies, including Canada, who rejected the idea of sending combat troops to Ukraine.