Canada is open to sending troops to Ukraine, but for non-combat missions - Defense Minister

Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair said in an interview with the Toronto Star that under the right conditions Canada is open to sending troops to Ukraine on a non-combat mission, UNN reports.

Details

"Canada is open to sending a limited number of military personnel to train Ukrainian troops in Ukraine, as long as it is far from the front lines of the war with Russia in a clear, non-combat role," Blair is quoted as saying.

I do not want to put Canadian Armed Forces personnel anywhere near a combat theatre that could create the perception that we are taking on any component of a combat role - said the Minister of Defense of Canada.

Blair said the idea was discussed earlier this week in Paris, where he was attending a security summit with Canada's NATO allies and other supporters of Ukraine.

Addendum

After the meeting, French President Emmanuel Macron unveiled the prospect of sending troops to Ukraine, prompting a series of statements from Western allies, including Canada, who rejected the idea of sending combat troops to Ukraine.