Canada has included the Iranian IRGC in the list of terrorist organizations

Canada has added the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to the list of terrorist organizations, according to local TV channel CBS, reports UNN.

Details

This action sends a clear message that Canada will use all the tools at its disposal to fight the IRGC terrorist organization. Our government will ensure that there is no immunity for Iran's illegal actions and support for terrorism Public Security Minister Dominique LeBlanc said.

Once an organization is recognized as a terrorist organization, the Canadian police can charge anyone who financially or financially supports it, while banks get the right to freeze its assets, explains CBS.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Jolie after the announcement of the government of the country called on Canadians to leave Iran because of the risk of detention.

addition

The work has already been recognized as a terrorist organization in the United States. Canada and Iran have severed diplomatic relations since 2012.