NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 88909 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 99075 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117127 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 187892 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232389 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142727 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368718 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181674 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149591 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197882 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Called for war against Ukraine: SBU reported suspicion to the "star" of the TV series "Univer" Gogunsky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25026 views

Russian actor and musician Vitaly Gogunsky, who publicly supports Russian aggression against Ukraine, was charged in absentia by the Security Service of Ukraine with distributing materials calling for changing the borders of Ukraine, cooperation with Russia through information activities and propaganda of war. He faces up to 12 years in prison.

Called for war against Ukraine: SBU reported suspicion to the "star" of the TV series "Univer" Gogunsky

The Security Service has collected evidence on the Russian actor and musician Vitaly Gogunsky, who publicly supports the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. He was informed of suspicion in absentia, reports UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

According to law enforcement officers, the attacker takes an active part in propaganda actions in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

At the same time, he performs "patriotic" songs at concerts in front of the families of the participants of the so-called "SVO" and in front of Russian militants who participated in the war against Ukraine.

Gogunsky also regularly repeats the theses of Russian propaganda and agitates for an aggressive war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine on the media platforms of the Kremlin's mouthpieces. During the broadcasts, he expressed support for the Russian invaders and glorified their participation in the war against Ukraine.

Expert examinations initiated by the SBU confirmed the facts of his subversive activities against Ukraine.

Security Service investigators informed Gogunsky of suspicion in absentia under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

- Part 1 of Article 110 (distribution of materials calling for changing the borders of the territory in violation of the procedure established by the Constitution of Ukraine);

- Part 6 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration in the form of information activities in cooperation with the aggressor state and its occupation administration);

- article 436 (propaganda of war).

The indictment was sent to the court. For such crimes, he faces imprisonment for up to 12 years.

The SBU added that since the person involved is a fugitive from justice on the territory of Russia, comprehensive measures are continuing to bring him to justice for crimes against our state.

The investigation was conducted by SBU officers in the Vinnytsia region under the procedural leadership of the regional prosecutor's office.

Add

Gogunsky is a Russian actor, a person involved in the Mirotvorets base, a composer and singer. Born on July 14, 1978. He spent his childhood in the Poltava region. He is known for his role in the TV series "Univer".

An active supporter of the policies of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Person involved in the Mirotvorets Center for propaganda of Russian fascism, attempt on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine; deliberate violation of the state border of Ukraine; support for Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarCrimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Vinnytsia
