Called for war against Ukraine: SBU reported suspicion to the "star" of the TV series "Univer" Gogunsky

The Security Service has collected evidence on the Russian actor and musician Vitaly Gogunsky, who publicly supports the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. He was informed of suspicion in absentia, reports UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

According to law enforcement officers, the attacker takes an active part in propaganda actions in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

At the same time, he performs "patriotic" songs at concerts in front of the families of the participants of the so-called "SVO" and in front of Russian militants who participated in the war against Ukraine.

Gogunsky also regularly repeats the theses of Russian propaganda and agitates for an aggressive war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine on the media platforms of the Kremlin's mouthpieces. During the broadcasts, he expressed support for the Russian invaders and glorified their participation in the war against Ukraine.

Expert examinations initiated by the SBU confirmed the facts of his subversive activities against Ukraine.

Security Service investigators informed Gogunsky of suspicion in absentia under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

- Part 1 of Article 110 (distribution of materials calling for changing the borders of the territory in violation of the procedure established by the Constitution of Ukraine);

- Part 6 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration in the form of information activities in cooperation with the aggressor state and its occupation administration);

- article 436 (propaganda of war).

The indictment was sent to the court. For such crimes, he faces imprisonment for up to 12 years.

The SBU added that since the person involved is a fugitive from justice on the territory of Russia, comprehensive measures are continuing to bring him to justice for crimes against our state.

The investigation was conducted by SBU officers in the Vinnytsia region under the procedural leadership of the regional prosecutor's office.

Add

Gogunsky is a Russian actor, a person involved in the Mirotvorets base, a composer and singer. Born on July 14, 1978. He spent his childhood in the Poltava region. He is known for his role in the TV series "Univer".

An active supporter of the policies of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Person involved in the Mirotvorets Center for propaganda of Russian fascism, attempt on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine; deliberate violation of the state border of Ukraine; support for Russian aggression against Ukraine.