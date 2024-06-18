$41.340.03
Cabinet reallocates over UAH 238 million for construction of fortifications in Kharkiv region - MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 35418 views

The Cabinet of Ministers redistributed over UAH 238 million from Mykolaiv and Rivne regions to Kharkiv region for the construction of fortifications and defense borders.

Cabinet reallocates over UAH 238 million for construction of fortifications in Kharkiv region - MP

The Cabinet of Ministers has redistributed more than 238 million hryvnias of the reserve fund of the state budget of Mykolaiv and Rivne regions to Kharkiv region for the construction of fortifications, defensive borders and the arrangement of non-explosive barriers. This was reported by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, UNN reports.

Details

The Cabinet of Ministers is redistributing funds from the reserve fund of the state budget of Mykolaiv and Rivne regions to Kharkiv region. It is about UAH 238 million 28.5 thousand. The funds will be spent on fortifications, defensive lines, and systems for arranging non-explosive barriers

- Goncharenko said.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has set up a temporary special commission (TSC) on the arrangement of fortifications and the purchase of unmanned aerial vehicles, with Mykola Zadorozhnyi (Servant of the People) as its chairman, and with representatives of all factions and groups.

