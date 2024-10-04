ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 89603 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 159156 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133634 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140634 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137838 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178270 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111938 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169614 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104680 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Cabinet of Ministers initiated Ukraine's accession to the Digital and Regulatory Policy Committee - Shmyhal

Cabinet of Ministers initiated Ukraine's accession to the Digital and Regulatory Policy Committee - Shmyhal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12170 views

The Cabinet of Ministers initiated Ukraine's accession to the OECD Digital and Regulatory Policy Committees. This will provide access to information and experience of successful countries in implementing effective solutions in these areas.

The Cabinet of Ministers initiated Ukraine's accession to the Digital Policy Committee and the Regulatory Policy Committee of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, reports UNN.

Details

Ukraine is strengthening its cooperation with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. This is a club of successful countries that helps our country implement the best practices of public administration and effective changes. Today, we have two documents initiating Ukraine's accession to the OECD Digital Policy Committee and the OECD Regulatory Policy Committee. This will give us access to information and partnerships on how the world's most successful countries implement effective solutions in these areas

- Shmyhal said.

AddendumAddendum

The government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, said that he had approved draft letters from the government to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development requesting to join the OECD Digital Policy Committee and the OECD Regulatory Policy Committee, which will allow Ukraine to participate in the work of the Committees throughout the open period of their work, provide access to a significant amount of data in the field of digital and regulatory policy and open up th

Reminder

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved two documentsthat will allow Ukraine to attract an additional EUR 62 million in financing from the European Investment Bank.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

