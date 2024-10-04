Cabinet of Ministers initiated Ukraine's accession to the Digital and Regulatory Policy Committee - Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers initiated Ukraine's accession to the Digital Policy Committee and the Regulatory Policy Committee of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, reports UNN.

Details

Ukraine is strengthening its cooperation with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. This is a club of successful countries that helps our country implement the best practices of public administration and effective changes. Today, we have two documents initiating Ukraine's accession to the OECD Digital Policy Committee and the OECD Regulatory Policy Committee. This will give us access to information and partnerships on how the world's most successful countries implement effective solutions in these areas - Shmyhal said.

AddendumAddendum

The government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, said that he had approved draft letters from the government to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development requesting to join the OECD Digital Policy Committee and the OECD Regulatory Policy Committee, which will allow Ukraine to participate in the work of the Committees throughout the open period of their work, provide access to a significant amount of data in the field of digital and regulatory policy and open up th

Reminder

