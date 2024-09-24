By the end of the year, France will allocate 60 million euros to Ukraine to support the energy sector

Against the backdrop of Russia's destruction of part of Ukraine's critical infrastructure on the eve of the heating season, France will allocate 60 million euros to Kyiv to support the energy sector. This was stated by the French Special Envoy for Aid and Reconstruction of Ukraine Pierre Heilbronn, UNN reports .

With winter approaching, the situation is becoming critical - we must act now to find concrete energy solutions quickly. France to provide at least €60 million by the end of the year - the official said in a statement.

The French representative made the statement following the G7+ ministerial meeting on energy support on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

The Netherlands has announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth €209.5 million. The funds will be used to restore critical infrastructure and provide humanitarian aid.