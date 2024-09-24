By the end of the year, France will allocate 60 million euros to Ukraine to support the energy sector

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 66927 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103513 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167035 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137867 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143133 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139050 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182212 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112072 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172754 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104747 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100196 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109847 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
February 28, 06:35 PM • 111945 views

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111945 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone
February 28, 07:04 PM • 47911 views

February 28, 07:04 PM • 47911 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 54771 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167035 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 167035 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182212 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182212 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172754 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200126 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 189055 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189055 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 141835 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141835 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141895 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146602 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 138014 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138014 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154894 views
By the end of the year, France will allocate 60 million euros to Ukraine to support the energy sector

By the end of the year, France will allocate 60 million euros to Ukraine to support the energy sector
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 39430 views

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39430 views

France will provide 60 million euros to Ukraine by the end of the year to support the energy sector due to the destruction of critical infrastructure by Russia. The announcement comes as winter approaches and Ukraine needs quick energy solutions.

Against the backdrop of Russia's destruction of part of Ukraine's critical infrastructure on the eve of the heating season, France will allocate 60 million euros to Kyiv to support the energy sector. This was stated by the French Special Envoy for Aid and Reconstruction of Ukraine Pierre Heilbronn, UNN reports .

Details

With winter approaching, the situation is becoming critical - we must act now to find concrete energy solutions quickly. France to provide at least €60 million by the end of the year

- the official said in a statement. 

The French representative made the statement following the G7+ ministerial meeting on energy support on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Partners have already allocated more than $4 billion to restore Ukraine's energy sector - Blinken23.09.24, 19:58 • 34711 views

Recall

The Netherlands has announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth €209.5 million. The funds will be used to restore critical infrastructure and provide humanitarian aid. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

franceFrance
netherlandsNetherlands
antonii-blinkenAnthony Blinken
ukraineUkraine

