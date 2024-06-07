By the end of 2025, all schools in Ukraine plan to connect to the Mriya app - Fedorov

Currently, 40 pilot schools are connected to the Mriya app, 1,000 more schools are planned to be connected in September-October, and all schools in Ukraine will be connected by the end of 2025. This was stated on the air of the telethon by the minister of digital transformation Mikhail Fedorov, reports UNN.

Details

"Now we have 40 pilot schools. We will connect another 1,000 schools in September-October, and next year by the end of the year, I think that the whole country, all schools will be in Mriya, "Fedorov said.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in 2023, while communicating with students and teachers, presented a new educational digital application "Mriya", which can be used by students, teachers and parents in Ukraine and abroad.