Businessman donates apartment to family of paramedic killed in Odesa

The family of paramedic Serhiy Rotar, who died as a result of a Russian missile attack on March 15, was presented with a new two-room apartment in Odesa. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

Details

A businessman from Odesa region bought the house for the family.

Also, at the expense of a caring Odessan, the housing will be equipped with everything necessary. I am sincerely grateful to the entrepreneur for supporting our people, it is a manifestation of true patriotism Kiper writes.

As a reminder, on March 15, Russia attacked Odesawith missiles, killing 21 people and injuring 70.

