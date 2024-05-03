Russian strikes in Odesa: 16 injured still in hospital, 5 in serious condition

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100346 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110868 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153528 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157251 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253412 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174808 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165952 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148412 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227515 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113092 views

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM • 25464 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 38957 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 26074 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 32498 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 29765 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253412 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227515 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213375 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239030 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225693 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 100346 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 70401 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76920 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113492 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114360 views
Russian strikes in Odesa: 16 injured still in hospital, 5 in serious condition

Russian strikes in Odesa: 16 injured still in hospital, 5 in serious condition

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19722 views

As a result of the recent Russian attacks on Odesa from April 29 to May 1 16 people are still in hospital, 5 of them in serious condition, including a 4-year-old girl.

The head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, spoke about the condition of the victims of the latest hostile attacks on Odesa, UNN reports

"As a result of the Russian attacks over the last 4 days, from April 29 to May 1, we unfortunately have casualties. I would like to express my condolences to their families, friends and relatives.

Also, 16 people are currently hospitalized, 5 of them in serious condition. Among them is a 4-year-old girl whose lungs were punctured and who is now in serious condition. Doctors are doing everything necessary to cure her and save her life," he said during the telethon on April 3.

Recently, the enemy has been striking Odesa mainly with ballistic missiles, Kiper continued.

Ballistic missile attacks have become very frequent, and we understand their power. And especially cluster missiles. That is why I urge you once again: do not neglect the air defense, the recent cluster missile attacks show how vulnerable this weapon is. It covers a wide radius

- He reminds us.

Kiper also noted the activity of the region's residents, volunteers, international partners, local and regional authorities in the region's recovery.

"Everyone knows their direction and responsibility. We are helping with the damaged property. All medical services - both regional and municipal - are working to take people away as soon as possible and provide them with the necessary medical care," he added.

Separately, the head of the regional state administration commented on the likelihood of opening the health season in Odesa region.

"Last year we opened the health season. We understand that Odesa residents cannot live without the sea. Military personnel and their families come here. We are trying to offer them an alternative so that they don't have to look for a place to improve their health on their own.

There are letters sent to the mayor's office and other communities to study the situation and provide it to us. We will analyze it, study the military component and make a decision," he added.

Kiper emphasized that Odesa region needs to strengthen its air defense.

"At all international meetings, I say and ask: give us enough air defense, and we will defend ourselves. I continue to emphasize this.

The city itself, its entire central part, and port infrastructure are under constant threat. Therefore, we need to strengthen air defense," he summarized.

US Ambassador reacts to the attack on Odesa02.05.24, 05:16 • 107210 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

odesaOdesa

