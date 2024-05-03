Russian strikes in Odesa: 16 injured still in hospital, 5 in serious condition

The head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, spoke about the condition of the victims of the latest hostile attacks on Odesa, UNN reports.

"As a result of the Russian attacks over the last 4 days, from April 29 to May 1, we unfortunately have casualties. I would like to express my condolences to their families, friends and relatives.

Also, 16 people are currently hospitalized, 5 of them in serious condition. Among them is a 4-year-old girl whose lungs were punctured and who is now in serious condition. Doctors are doing everything necessary to cure her and save her life," he said during the telethon on April 3.

Recently, the enemy has been striking Odesa mainly with ballistic missiles, Kiper continued.

Ballistic missile attacks have become very frequent, and we understand their power. And especially cluster missiles. That is why I urge you once again: do not neglect the air defense, the recent cluster missile attacks show how vulnerable this weapon is. It covers a wide radius - He reminds us.

Kiper also noted the activity of the region's residents, volunteers, international partners, local and regional authorities in the region's recovery.

"Everyone knows their direction and responsibility. We are helping with the damaged property. All medical services - both regional and municipal - are working to take people away as soon as possible and provide them with the necessary medical care," he added.

Separately, the head of the regional state administration commented on the likelihood of opening the health season in Odesa region.

"Last year we opened the health season. We understand that Odesa residents cannot live without the sea. Military personnel and their families come here. We are trying to offer them an alternative so that they don't have to look for a place to improve their health on their own.

There are letters sent to the mayor's office and other communities to study the situation and provide it to us. We will analyze it, study the military component and make a decision," he added.

Kiper emphasized that Odesa region needs to strengthen its air defense.

"At all international meetings, I say and ask: give us enough air defense, and we will defend ourselves. I continue to emphasize this.

The city itself, its entire central part, and port infrastructure are under constant threat. Therefore, we need to strengthen air defense," he summarized.

