Bulgaria asks the European Commission to suspend imports of Ukrainian eggs

Bulgaria has asked the European Commission to suspend imports of Ukrainian eggs in order to resolve the situation on its market. UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of Bulgaria.

Details

During a meeting of the EU Agriculture and Fisheries Council in Brussels today, Bulgarian Minister of Agriculture and Food Georgi Takhov addressed the European Commission with a proposal to ban egg imports from Ukraine to Bulgaria. According to the minister, egg imports from Ukraine have a serious impact on production in Bulgaria.

According to the Bulgarian ministry, in the first half of 2024, imports of Ukrainian eggs to Bulgaria reached 2,618 tons, a fivefold increase year-on-year. At the same time, import prices are significantly lower than prices for Bulgarian eggs, which puts serious pressure on domestic prices. The minister also justified the request by stating that the protective measures taken so far at the EU level do not achieve the expected deterrent effect and are not sufficient to alleviate the situation on the Bulgarian egg market.

The minister emphasized that it is important to find a point of intersection where the rights of Bulgarian producers will be preserved and to stop importing eggs while the market is regulated in Bulgaria.

We stand for firm support of the people of Ukraine, but this should not come at the cost of bankruptcy and violation of the rights of our farmers - He said.

Recall

Earlier, Takhov explainedthat when imports of a certain type of product or commodity - vegetables, meat, eggs - reach certain limits that the EC has set in advance, a country can activate the mechanism of banning their imports.

