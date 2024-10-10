Budget 2025: UAH 17 billion increase in the medical guarantee program

The draft law on the State Budget of Ukraine for 2025 envisages an increase in the medical guarantee program by UAH 17 billion. This was announced by Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

The government has submitted a draft budget for 2025 to the parliament, which is currently under consideration, and even in these difficult economic times caused by the Russian invasion, we have provided for an increase in the medical guarantee program by plus UAH 17 billion. This will allow us to provide the services that worked in 2024, but there is also a strategy for development with an emphasis on mental health, rehabilitation, additional surgical and trauma services - Lyashko said.

He noted that the Ministry of Health is working to ensure that everyone who needs medical care and psychological support can receive it, including in the network of health care facilities that is extensive in Ukraine.

Roksolana Pidlasa , the head of the parliamentary budget committee, reportedthat the draft law on the State Budget for 2025 is currently at the stage of considering amendments from MPs. At the end of October, it is planned to vote in the first reading in the Verkhovna Rada and at the end of November - to vote in the second reading and in general.

She noted that spending on the security and defense sector is planned at UAH 2.2 trillion. The next largest items of expenditure are social security - about UAH 419 billion and public debt service - UAH 481 billion.

State budget for 2025: where and how funds will be spent

On September 20, it was reported that Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal statedthat the government proposes to increase the budget for arms and military equipment by 65% in 2025, which amounts to an additional UAH 300 billion.