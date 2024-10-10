Budget 2025: UAH 17 billion increase in the medical guarantee program

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 14457 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 89365 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 159102 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133602 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140615 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137829 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178249 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111938 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169599 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104680 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138193 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137766 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 77880 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 105998 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 108186 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 159102 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 178249 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169599 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197072 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186139 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137766 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138193 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145172 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136668 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153671 views
Budget 2025: UAH 17 billion increase in the medical guarantee program

Budget 2025: UAH 17 billion increase in the medical guarantee program

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11895 views

The draft state budget for 2025 provides for an increase in the medical guarantee program by UAH 17 billion. The funds will be used to provide medical services, with a focus on mental health and rehabilitation.

The draft law on the State Budget of Ukraine for 2025 envisages an increase in the medical guarantee program by UAH 17 billion. This was announced by Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

The government has submitted a draft budget for 2025 to the parliament, which is currently under consideration, and even in these difficult economic times caused by the Russian invasion, we have provided for an increase in the medical guarantee program by plus UAH 17 billion. This will allow us to provide the services that worked in 2024, but there is also a strategy for development with an emphasis on mental health, rehabilitation, additional surgical and trauma services

- Lyashko said. 

He noted that the Ministry of Health is working to ensure that everyone who needs medical care and psychological support can receive it, including in the network of health care facilities that is extensive in Ukraine. 

AddendumAddendum

Roksolana Pidlasa , the head of the parliamentary budget committee, reportedthat the draft law on the State Budget for 2025 is currently at the stage of considering amendments from MPs. At the end of October, it is planned to vote in the first reading in the Verkhovna Rada and at the end of November - to vote in the second reading and in general.

She noted that spending on the security and defense sector is planned at UAH 2.2 trillion. The next largest items of expenditure are social security - about UAH 419 billion and public debt service - UAH 481 billion. 

State budget for 2025: where and how funds will be spent14.09.24, 16:41 • 233148 views

On September 20, it was reported that Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal statedthat the government proposes to increase the budget for arms and military equipment by 65% in 2025, which amounts to an additional UAH 300 billion. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsHealth

