British intelligence tells about the level of corruption in the Russian defense ministry

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 88948 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109076 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151842 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155767 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251665 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174475 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165685 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148369 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226596 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113078 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 36941 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71215 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 39101 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 32475 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65039 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251665 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226596 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212565 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238285 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225029 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 88948 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65039 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71215 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113189 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114075 views
British intelligence tells about the level of corruption in the Russian defense ministry

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17109 views

According to a new report by British intelligence, corruption has long plagued Russia's defense ministry and has been a factor in Russia's poor performance, especially at the beginning of the war in Ukraine.

Corruption has long been a problem in the Russian Ministry of Defense. Corruption has been one of the factors behind Russia's minor achievements, especially at the beginning of the war in Ukraine. This is stated in a new report by the UK Ministry of Defense based on intelligence, UNN reports

Details 

The report states that in  the case against the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry, Timur Ivanov, a more senior first deputy defense minister, Ruslan Tsalikov, was interrogated.

According to British intelligence, Tsalikov is called Ivanov's patron. He is in fact the third person in the hierarchy of the Russian defense ministry after defense minister Sergei Shoigu and chief of general staff General Valery Gerasimov. 

Like Ivanov, Tsalikov reportedly has longstanding ties to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. He worked under Shoigu in the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations and followed Shoigu first to the governor's office in Moscow region and then, in 2012, to the Defense Ministry.

There is also a real possibility that the investigation into Ivanov may also affect Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov: some sources claim that the MoD construction agencies built a house for Siluanov

- the British Ministry of Defense noted. 

According to the British defense ministry, corruption has long been a problem in the Russian defense ministry. In 2019, Chief Military Prosecutor Valery Petrov said that corruption is "practically the root of most problems in a state governed by the rule of law.

"Corruption was one of the factors behind Russia's poor performance, especially at the beginning of the war in Ukraine," the British intelligence noted. They also added that, in particular, there were cases of expired rations and low-quality tires. In addition, there were reports of fuel theft.

Arrest of Russian defense ministry deputy timur ivanov puts shoigu at a disadvantage ahead of expected government change - FT28.04.24, 19:48 • 25907 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
ukraineUkraine

