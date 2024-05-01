British intelligence tells about the level of corruption in the Russian defense ministry

Corruption has long been a problem in the Russian Ministry of Defense. Corruption has been one of the factors behind Russia's minor achievements, especially at the beginning of the war in Ukraine. This is stated in a new report by the UK Ministry of Defense based on intelligence, UNN reports.

Details

The report states that in the case against the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry, Timur Ivanov, a more senior first deputy defense minister, Ruslan Tsalikov, was interrogated.

According to British intelligence, Tsalikov is called Ivanov's patron. He is in fact the third person in the hierarchy of the Russian defense ministry after defense minister Sergei Shoigu and chief of general staff General Valery Gerasimov.

Like Ivanov, Tsalikov reportedly has longstanding ties to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. He worked under Shoigu in the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations and followed Shoigu first to the governor's office in Moscow region and then, in 2012, to the Defense Ministry.

There is also a real possibility that the investigation into Ivanov may also affect Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov: some sources claim that the MoD construction agencies built a house for Siluanov - the British Ministry of Defense noted.

According to the British defense ministry, corruption has long been a problem in the Russian defense ministry. In 2019, Chief Military Prosecutor Valery Petrov said that corruption is "practically the root of most problems in a state governed by the rule of law.

"Corruption was one of the factors behind Russia's poor performance, especially at the beginning of the war in Ukraine," the British intelligence noted. They also added that, in particular, there were cases of expired rations and low-quality tires. In addition, there were reports of fuel theft.

