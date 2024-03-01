British intelligence assessed the capabilities of the Russian defense industry to support the war this year

Russia's defense industry is not able to fully meet the needs of the war against Ukraine, but it can provide an advantage over Ukraine this year. This is stated in a new intelligence report published by the British Ministry of Defense on page X, UNN reports.

As noted, the Russian defense industry significantly increased its production in 2023. the Russians achieved this by increasing the workforce to about 3.5 million people, expanding existing production lines, and returning idle capacities.

However, the intelligence service noted that Russians are reconstructing and modernizing their defense industry products rather than producing new ones.

In particular, the vast majority of main battle tanks produced in 2023 consist of refurbished vehicles.

The British Ministry of Defense notes that the production of artillery ammunition increased sharply in 2023 and is likely to increase further in 2024. However, ammunition production is likely to peak in the next 12 months due to limited capacity.

Although the defense industry is not able to fully meet the requirements of Russia in a war against Ukraine, it is almost certainly capable of providing material superiority over Ukraine by 2024 - Intelligence.

