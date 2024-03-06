British intelligence analyzes the consequences of the destruction of the Russian ship "Sergei Kotov"

Intelligence of the UK Ministry of Defense analyzed the consequences of the destruction of the Russian ship "Sergei Kotov", pointing out that Ukraine continues to limit the freedom of maneuver of the Russian Navy in the Black Sea, UNN writes.

Details

The British Ministry of Defense said that on March 5, 2024, Ukraine's military intelligence service (HUR) announced that it had attacked and destroyed the Russian patrol ship "Sergei Kotov" near the Kerch Strait in the eastern Black Sea.

"This is the third ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet to be sunk in the last five weeks. Presumably, due to the losses of the Black Sea Fleet, the commander of the Black Sea Fleet, Admiral Viktor Sokolov, was dismissed on February 15, 2024. Ukraine continues to restrict the freedom of maneuver of the Russian Navy in the Black Sea," British intelligence noted.

Destruction of the Russian ship "Sergei Kotov": at least 27 occupants wounded - DIU