British Foreign Secretary David Lammy: I don't see the Russians really wanting to achieve this peace

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 27529 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 48127 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 92694 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 54184 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 111996 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 99474 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112308 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116625 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 149943 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115133 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 53433 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 106671 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 64851 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 26572 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 51622 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 92766 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 112005 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 149947 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 140808 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 173275 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 22352 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 51622 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133065 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134959 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163375 views
British Foreign Secretary David Lammy: I don't see the Russians really wanting to achieve this peace

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24394 views

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy saw no real desire for peace in Russia after Lavrov's speech at the G20. The UK will continue to support Ukraine by allocating 3 billion pounds annually.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy has expressed doubts about Russia's real readiness for peace talks with Ukraine. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The statement was made after he heard Russian Minister Lavrov speak at a closed-door G20 meeting in South Africa. Lemmy noted that even during the discussion of the conflict, where the Ukrainian issue became one of the main topics, it was not possible to come close to any real steps towards a peaceful settlement.

The minister noted that he does not see a genuine desire to achieve peace in the words of the enemy. According to him, this became apparent after Lavrov's speech, which did not give the impression of readiness for dialogue.

And  I have to say, when I listen to what the Russians are saying and what Lavrov just said in the hall, I don't see any desire to really achieve this peace

- said the British Foreign Secretary.

Lemmy also emphasized that the UK's support for peacekeeping forces in Ukraine remains an issue that requires careful security guarantees from the international community.

At a time when the issue of peacekeepers has become one of the main issues at European meetings, it was not possible to reach a unified position among European leaders. However, Lemmy emphasized the importance of strengthening Europe's defense capabilities, indicating that the UK will continue to support Ukraine by spending 3 billion pounds a year until the conflict is over.

We are committed to giving Ukraine 3 billion a year as long as it is

- David Lemmy emphasized .

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
south-africaSouth Africa
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising