British Foreign Secretary David Lammy has expressed doubts about Russia's real readiness for peace talks with Ukraine. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The statement was made after he heard Russian Minister Lavrov speak at a closed-door G20 meeting in South Africa. Lemmy noted that even during the discussion of the conflict, where the Ukrainian issue became one of the main topics, it was not possible to come close to any real steps towards a peaceful settlement.

The minister noted that he does not see a genuine desire to achieve peace in the words of the enemy. According to him, this became apparent after Lavrov's speech, which did not give the impression of readiness for dialogue.

And I have to say, when I listen to what the Russians are saying and what Lavrov just said in the hall, I don't see any desire to really achieve this peace - said the British Foreign Secretary.

Lemmy also emphasized that the UK's support for peacekeeping forces in Ukraine remains an issue that requires careful security guarantees from the international community.

At a time when the issue of peacekeepers has become one of the main issues at European meetings, it was not possible to reach a unified position among European leaders. However, Lemmy emphasized the importance of strengthening Europe's defense capabilities, indicating that the UK will continue to support Ukraine by spending 3 billion pounds a year until the conflict is over.

We are committed to giving Ukraine 3 billion a year as long as it is - David Lemmy emphasized .

