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Britain will update the design of its banknotes — bumblebees, hedgehogs and other animals will be depicted on the pound notes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 592 views

The Bank of England selected four animal species for the new series of banknotes following a vote by nearly 500,000 people. The design will be developed over several years.

Britain will update the design of its banknotes — bumblebees, hedgehogs and other animals will be depicted on the pound notes

The Bank of England has identified four species of animals that will become the central images on a new series of banknotes. They were chosen through a public vote. This is reported on the Bank of England website, writes UNN.

Details

The next series of banknotes will feature a barn owl, a buff-tailed bumblebee, a European hedgehog and an Atlantic puffin. Each animal will become the central design element of one banknote of a different denomination.

The selection was based on a vote in which nearly 500,000 people took part. Residents chose from a list compiled by wildlife experts.

The barn owl, buff-tailed bumblebee and hedgehog were clear leaders in their respective categories. At the same time, the Atlantic puffin was chosen to add diversity and represent the country's marine wildlife and coastline, although other animals received more votes in the overall ranking.

The Bank notes that the process of designing, testing and printing the banknotes will take several years. Portraits of historical figures first appeared on British money in 1970. The new series will preserve this tradition: the portrait of the reigning monarch will also remain on the banknotes.

Trump published a photo of a new $100 bill with his signature04.07.26, 06:04 • 10737 views

Olga Rozgon

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