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Britain may finance the purchase of air defense systems for Ukraine abroad — Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 536 views

Britain may help Ukraine purchase air defense systems and missiles from the United States and other countries. Zelenskyy said that the relevant packages have already been found.

Britain may finance the purchase of air defense systems for Ukraine abroad — Zelenskyy

The United Kingdom could help Ukraine finance the purchase of air defense systems and missiles from other countries. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this while visiting Pryluky together with British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, Ukraine has already found suitable air defense packages. This concerns possible purchases from the United States and other countries, in particular in the Middle East and Asia, as well as in some countries of the former Soviet Union.

We are grateful for the support, but it is not enough, because we cannot wait. Personally, I am working on this with our team

- Zelenskyy said.

We will remind you

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that today and tomorrow, October 8 and 9, there would be "important negotiations" with partners, from which a "specific result" regarding the strengthening of Ukrainian defenses was expected.

Zelenskyy also called on the United States to help Ukraine protect its skies and provide the necessary Starlink capabilities.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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