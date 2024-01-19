Boryspil is preparing for the Unity Day race: traffic will be restricted on one of the streets

On Saturday, January 20 , traffic on Soborna Street in Boryspil will be temporarily restricted due to a sports race . This was reported by the Patrol Police of the Kyiv region, UNN reports.

Details

In connection with the sports race dedicated to the Day of Unity of Ukraine on January 20, vehicular traffic will be temporarily restricted on Soborna Street (from Kyivskyi Shlyakh Street to Frankel Street) in Boryspil - law enforcement officers summarized.

Police also emphasized that stopping and parking at the venue will be prohibited from January 19. Drivers are also asked to pay attention to road signs.

Addendum

Patrol policemen will regulate traffic, protect public order and participate in the race itself.

Law enforcers urged drivers to plan their travel route with this information in mind.

