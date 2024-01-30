Borrell urged Central Asian countries to expand cooperation with the EU to weaken Russia's military machine

The European Union and Central Asian countries should expand cooperation to weaken the Russian military machine and minimize Russia's ability to circumvent sanctions. This opinion was expressed by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell during an event on January 29, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the EU has imposed serious sanctions on Russia, which have significantly weakened its military machine. But in order for them to be more effective, it is necessary to expand cooperation on the mechanism of their compliance with other countries.

For these sanctions to be effective, we need the full cooperation of our partners. We closely monitor trade between us, between Central Asian countries, with them and Russia. We are trying to analyze what mechanisms allow us to circumvent sanctions. We need to expand our cooperation on this issue - Borrell said.

Optional

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, previously stated that foreign partners are constantly asking which countries the components are from in order to take appropriate measures.

"They take this painfully. They are interested in which company, whose production, when the component was produced, because in many cases the Russians erase the numbers, erase the manufacturers. And we have to use special methods that we have to conduct examinations," Ruvin said.

At the same time, he clarified that sanctions against Russia are in effect, but supplies are carried out through countries that have not joined the sanctions regime.

"The sanctions are in effect. They apply only to the purchase of these components by the Russian Federation or its satellites. But there are third and fourth countries from which it is also possible to supply, and this is probably what is being done," Ruvin added.