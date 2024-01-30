Borrell urged Central Asian countries to expand cooperation with the EU to weaken Russia's military machine

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 26671 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 110010 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 117310 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 159785 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 162371 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 261885 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176031 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166677 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148524 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 233075 views

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 75175 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 75125 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 55102 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 30725 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 67066 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 261886 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 233076 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 218663 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 244182 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 230561 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 110011 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 87472 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 92177 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115462 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116245 views
Borrell urged Central Asian countries to expand cooperation with the EU to weaken Russia's military machine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37431 views

EU diplomat urges Central Asian countries to expand cooperation with the bloc to weaken Russia's war machine

The European Union and Central Asian countries should expand cooperation to weaken the Russian military machine and minimize Russia's ability to circumvent sanctions. This opinion was expressed by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell during an event on January 29, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the EU has imposed serious sanctions on Russia, which have significantly weakened its military machine. But in order for them to be more effective, it is necessary to expand cooperation on the mechanism of their compliance with other countries.

For these sanctions to be effective, we need the full cooperation of our partners. We closely monitor trade between us, between Central Asian countries, with them and Russia. We are trying to analyze what mechanisms allow us to circumvent sanctions. We need to expand our cooperation on this issue

- Borrell said.

Optional

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, previously stated that foreign partners are constantly asking which countries the components are from in order to take appropriate measures.

"They take this painfully. They are interested in which company, whose production, when the component was produced, because in many cases the Russians erase the numbers, erase the manufacturers. And we have to use special methods that we have to conduct examinations," Ruvin said.

At the same time, he clarified that sanctions against Russia are in effect, but supplies are carried out through countries that have not joined the sanctions regime.

"The sanctions are in effect. They apply only to the purchase of these components by the Russian Federation or its satellites. But there are third and fourth countries from which it is also possible to supply, and this is probably what is being done," Ruvin added.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

PoliticsNews of the World
european-unionEuropean Union
khosep-borrelJosep Borrell

