Border guards stop Russian subversive group in Sumy region at night

Ukrainian border guards last night stopped a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group that was trying to infiltrate Ukraine's Sumy region from Russia, forcing them to retreat, the State Border Guard Service reported on Thursday, UNN reported.

Details

"Border guards stopped a Russian subversive reconnaissance group in Sumy region. Last night, border guards as part of the Defense Forces detected an enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group moving from the Russian side. They immediately opened fire on the saboteurs with small arms and grenade launchers," the SBGS reported on Telegram.

According to the SBGS, "the enemy has retreated, its losses are being clarified.

