Border guards stop Russian subversive group in Sumy region at night

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 9144 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 24025 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 27114 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 176437 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 164894 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 168142 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 216039 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248113 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153897 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371367 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Popular news

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 156202 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 144738 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 47508 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 65080 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 25841 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 23953 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 176366 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 145600 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 164844 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 157024 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 940 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 15651 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 16603 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 20460 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 26422 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Border guards stop Russian subversive group in Sumy region at night

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92281 views

Border guards stopped a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group that was trying to infiltrate Sumy region from Russia.

Border guards stop Russian subversive group in Sumy region at night

Ukrainian border guards last night stopped a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group that was trying to infiltrate Ukraine's Sumy region from Russia, forcing them to retreat, the State Border Guard Service reported on Thursday, UNN reported.

Details

"Border guards stopped a Russian subversive reconnaissance group in Sumy region. Last night, border guards as part of the Defense Forces detected an enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group moving from the Russian side. They immediately opened fire on the saboteurs with small arms and grenade launchers," the SBGS reported on Telegram.

According to the SBGS, "the enemy has retreated, its losses are being clarified.

Activity of hostile subversive reconnaissance groups' attempts to enter Ukraine has decreased somewhat recently - SBGS3/6/24, 12:16 PM • 126213 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Sums
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,263.63
Tesla
$255.44
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11