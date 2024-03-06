Activity of hostile subversive reconnaissance groups' attempts to enter Ukraine has decreased somewhat recently - SBGS

Attempts by enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups to enter the border with Russia have been recorded, but their activity has decreased somewhat recently. Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, told this in a commentary to a UNN correspondent.

The situation in Russia is different, unlike in Belarus. This is primarily due to the shelling carried out by the enemy, which strikes from its territory at the territory of Ukraine within Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions. The enemy uses a variety of weapons, including rocket-propelled grenades. Of course, the threat of enemy subversive reconnaissance groups remains. As before, the most active area where subversive reconnaissance groups attempt to enter is Sumy region. There is also activity in the Kharkiv direction. But recently we can say that the activity of hostile subversive reconnaissance groups has decreased somewhat - Demchenko said.

Andriy Demchenko in a comment to UNN noted that border guards do not notice the work of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups on the border with Belarus.