In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Activity of hostile subversive reconnaissance groups' attempts to enter Ukraine has decreased somewhat recently - SBGS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126213 views

Border guards record attempts by enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups to infiltrate from Russia, but recently, according to Andriy Demchenko, their activity has decreased.

Activity of hostile subversive reconnaissance groups' attempts to enter Ukraine has decreased somewhat recently - SBGS

Attempts by enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups to enter the border with Russia have been recorded, but their activity has decreased somewhat recently. Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, told this in a commentary to a UNN correspondent.

The situation in Russia is different, unlike in Belarus. This is primarily due to the shelling carried out by the enemy, which strikes from its territory at the territory of Ukraine within Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions. The enemy uses a variety of weapons, including rocket-propelled grenades. Of course, the threat of enemy subversive reconnaissance groups remains. As before, the most active area where subversive reconnaissance groups attempt to enter is Sumy region. There is also activity in the Kharkiv direction. But recently we can say that the activity of hostile subversive reconnaissance groups has decreased somewhat

- Demchenko said.

Recall

Andriy Demchenko in a comment to UNN noted that border guards do not notice the work of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups on the border with Belarus.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
