Border guards showed what is happening on the border with belarus

Self-proclaimed President aleksandr lukashenko is bringing belarusian troops to the border with Ukraine under the guise of exercises. The State Border Guard Service showed what is happening on the border with belarus, UNN reports.

"lukashenko is bringing belarusian troops to the border with Ukraine under the guise of exercises. In response, the border guards are strengthening their defense in Chernihiv region," the SBGS noted.

The State Border Guard Service published a video showing what the SBGS military is doing to protect the border, what activity is being recorded from belarus, and how they are monitoring the state border on land, in the air, and on the water.

Addendum

On August 25, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported that belarus was bringing its army and military equipment to the border with Ukraine under the pretext of exercises. In addition, mercenaries of the former Wagner PMC are being spotted. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called on Belarusian officials not to make tragic mistakes for their country under pressure from Moscow and to withdraw their troops.

On August 27 , SBGS spokesperson Andriy Demchenko reportedthat no changes were detected on the border with Belarus, and no unusual situations were recorded.

