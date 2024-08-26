Belaruski Gajun: Belarusian group on the border with Ukraine does not pose a threat

The grouping of Belarusian troops on the border with Ukraine numbers about 1,100 people and does not pose a threat. This was stated on Sunday, August 25, by representatives of the OSINT monitoring project Belaruski Gayun, UNN reports .

Details

“We believe that the current escalation of the situation at the border pursues informational and political rather than military goals,” the project said in a statement.

Analysts say that troops have been deployed up to 50 kilometers from the border.

Recall

On Sunday evening, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine announced the concentration of a significant number of personnel and equipment of the Belarusian armed forces near the border with Ukraine under the guise of exercises, as well as the presence of former Wagnerites, and called for not making tragic mistakes under pressure from Moscow.

Latvia tightens border controls on goods from Russia and Belarus