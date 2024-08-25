Latvia tightens border controls on goods from Russia and Belarus

Since August 25, the Food and Veterinary Service (PVS) of Latvia has tightened control of goods from Russia and Belarus at border crossings. This was reported by Delfi, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that enhanced inspections are carried out to limit the risks to human and animal health, as well as, in the case of genetically modified organisms, to the environment.

Enhanced inspections will be carried out until February 23, 2025, based on the analysis of data for the period from April 1 to July 31, 2024, which revealed ongoing concerns about the safety of these goods.

Recall

Since August 8, Estonia has introduced enhanced customs control at all border crossings with Russia. The goal is to prevent the importation of sanctioned goods, including military items and cash.