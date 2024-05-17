ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Border guard who shot a man while trying to illegally cross the border is detained - SBI

Kyiv  •  UNN

The SBI detained a border guard who shot and killed a 39-year-old man from Dnipro while he was trying to illegally cross the Ukrainian-Romanian border in Zakarpattia region.

The SBI detained a border guard who shot and killed a 39-year-old resident of Dnipro while trying to cross the Ukrainian-Romanian border in Zakarpattia region. The press service of the State Bureau of Investigation reported this to UNN.

Details

The State Bureau of Investigation reported that a border guard detachment serviceman who shot a 39-year-old resident of Dnipro while trying to cross the Ukrainian-Romanian border in Zakarpattia region was detained.

The SBI also noted that an investigation had been launched into the death of a civilian man who was fleeing from border guards.

According to preliminary data, on May 15, at about 19:00, border guard detachment servicemen on patrol noticed a man heading towards the border with Romania

- the SBI said.

In addition, the SBI noted that the civilian did not stop at the request of the border guards, but ran away.

While chasing the fugitive, the soldiers made several warning shots from their service weapons. Later they found the body of a man with a bullet wound to the head

- the SBI said.

According to the Bureau, the deceased was carrying hiking equipment and a foreign passport.

Within the framework of the registered criminal proceedings, SBI officers immediately examined the scene, seized the personal belongings of the deceased and the weapon from which the shots were fired

- the press service said.

The press service also noted that border guards were also interrogated.

One of the servicemen was detained, a notice of suspicion is being prepared under Part 3 of Art. 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of power or authority by a law enforcement officer)

- the SBI reported.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
dniproDnipro
romaniaRomania

