Book Arsenal festival started in Kiev, 14 events on the first day: photos

The XII International Book Arsenal Festival has started in the capital of Ukraine and will last until 2 June. The event includes 160 literary, discussion and artistic events. UNN writes, citing the website of the Verkhovna Rada and Suspilne.

The XII International Festival "Book Arsenal"started in Kiev on May 30. This year, the books will be presented by more than 100 publishers. The organizers also planned about 160 literary, discussion and artistic events as part of the festival.

During the first day - discussions, presentations, poetry readings, an art therapy workshop and a film performance.

Significant premieres:

For the first time presented the film "Fata Morgana" with a live performance of the group "pie and whip";

Reading books: biographical - "The Story of a stubborn man" by military Alexander "Teren" Budko;

Victoria Amelina's poetry collection "testimonies";

An artbook dedicated to the film adaptation of M. Kotsyubinsky in the cinema was presented.

The focus theme of this year's festival is "life on the edge".

Among the exhibits are books burned as a result of the Russian attack by the Vivat publishing house.

book Arsenal was founded in 2011. Every year, the festival gathers foreign guests, publishers and representatives of cultural institutions.In 2019," book Arsenal " received the title of the best literary festival in the world.

Earlier UNN reported that Ukraine will take part in the International Book Fair in Warsaw with a stand and a literary program. 20 Ukrainian publishers and Ukrainian Puzzles will be presented at the stand.

