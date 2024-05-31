The Ukrainian Song Of The Year award, founded by Mykhailo Poplavsky, celebrated its 20th anniversary

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 43205 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 101053 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 144297 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148871 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 244387 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172926 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164439 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148168 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222463 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113004 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

The Ukrainian Song Of The Year award, founded by Mykhailo Poplavsky, celebrated its 20th anniversary

The Ukrainian Song Of The Year award, founded by Mykhailo Poplavsky, celebrated its 20th anniversary

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20861 views

The National Music Award "Ukrainian Song of the Year", founded by Mykhailo Poplavsky, celebrated its 20th anniversary by demonstrating the history and development of a legendary project that promotes Ukrainian music and song creativity, opens up new talented performers and preserves the cultural identity of the nation through music.

The National Music Award "Ukrainian song of the year" celebrated its 20th anniversary. On the occasion of the holiday, the Kiev University of Culture presented a documentary and a book about the history of the legendary project's formation and development.   

The National Music Award "Ukrainian song of the year", the author of the idea, general producer, founder and patron of which is Mikhail Poplavsky, celebrated its 20th anniversary. By this date, the Kiev University of Culture presented the documentary film "20 years of the National Music Project "Ukrainian song of the year" and the book" Ukrainian song of the year", which are a kind of excursion into the history of the formation and development of the legendary project. 

The project was created in 2004 as "our song", when Ukrainian music was not mainstream, and the information space was flooded with Russian content. Creating Ukrainian was not fashionable, not profitable, which led to a catastrophic situation. Mikhail Poplavsky, who has always promoted national values and culture, together with like-minded people raised this problem publicly, causing a public outcry. Poplavsky announced an ambitious mission-to preserve and develop Ukrainian music and song creativity, discover new talented artists and provide them with creative prospects at the start of their career.

author's TV project by Mikhail Poplavsky "Our Song"

"Our song" became a platform for Ukrainian artists – legendary stage Masters and young performers who had the opportunity to present new Ukrainian music of various genres to a wide audience. The only requirement is that the song must sound in Ukrainian.

Every year, at the gala concert in the palace of Arts "Ukraine", the best singers were celebrated, whose songs were most liked by viewers in various categories: "soul of the Ukrainian song", "Pride of the Ukrainian song", "Legend of the Ukrainian song" and "hope of the Ukrainian song". It is important that songwriters also received awards. 

The project developed, scaled, changed the format, and added new categories. It has evolved into a high-quality show with state-of-the-art technology and productions that attracts tens of millions of viewers. 

The Official Judge of the Guinness Book of World Records, He Sharma, presents a certificate of a new world record for Ukrainian songs to Mikhail Poplavsky

"The TV project became the" Ukrainian song of the year " in early 2012. At the same time, Mikhail Poplavsky realized his seemingly unrealistic idea – to show the Ukrainian song to the whole world. The unprecedented project " Song unites us!"entered the Guinness Book of World Records in the category "longest live music TV marathon of a national song". For five days continuously, from 5:30 am on March 29 to 12:30 on April 2, 2012, two TV channels – first national and Era – broadcast Ukrainian songs performed live by artists and groups of different genres to the whole world. For the first time, the musical triumph of our state was observed on all continents, the marathon was watched in 150 countries. The Ukrainian song festival lasted 110 hours, 3 minutes and 27 seconds. 

This epochal, historical megaproject was implemented by the Kyiv National University of culture and Arts, the first national TV channel and Era TV company.

the Ukrainian song set a world record and entered the Guinness Book of World Records 

"we were filled with a sense of great pride for the creative team, for the talented Ukrainian people. For the first time, Ukrainians United on all continents of the world. The song is the genetic code of the nation. This is the history of our state, its traditions, the desire for freedom, love for the native land, optimism and faith in a great future. Through the Ukrainian song, we declared our national and cultural identity to the whole world. They showed all the diversity, richness and soul of folk and modern songs, presenting different generations of performers", – said Mikhail Poplavsky. 

In 2017, the project reached an international level – a grand award ceremony was held in Warsaw. The European audience was presented with a wide variety of musical genres and performers, who showed how lyrical, fun and sentimental, filled with deep meaning and patriotism, the Ukrainian song is. The project was implemented by the best polish and Ukrainian directors, graphic designers, sound engineers and cameramen. 

The next award ceremony after the pause was held in 2020. 

autograph session on the occasion of the publication of the book "Ukrainian song of the year". Mikhail Poplavsky and  director of the National Music Award "Ukrainian song of the year", graduate of Knukii Katya Tsarik

An updated team of professionals worked on the large – scale show, most of them graduates of the Kiev National University of culture and arts. Among them is production director Katya Tsarik, and state-of – the-art light and sound effects are the result of the work of ALIGHT CEO Vladimir Andrusishin, who creates shows all over the world. 

In the year of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence, the award was held on the International Vyshyvanka Day, bringing together Ukrainian song Legends and young performers on one stage under the slogan "Let's keep the Ukrainian wave together!". 

award ceremony hosts Mikhail Poplavsky, Tina Karol, Grigory Reshetnik, Lilia Rebrik

On February 16, 2022, the award once again marked the winners, striking them with its scale. Despite the alarming mood before the Great War, the Hall of the Palace "Ukraine" – more than three and a half thousand seats – was filled to capacity. It is symbolic that the ceremony took place on the day of unity, because it was the song that always united and raised the spirit of the nation.

Mikhail Poplavsky noted that the team has already started preparing the project "Ukrainian song of the year - 2024", which will be held in December this year. 

# Ukrainskapisnyarku # Mykhailopoplavsky#Universiteturiya#Recodginnes

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Culture
warsawWarsaw
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

