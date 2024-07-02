Booby-traps and fortifications on the shore: guerrillas show how the defense of the Crimean bridge looks like
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian occupation forces are actively strengthening the defense of the Crimean bridge, using floating barriers and barges, as well as building concrete fortifications on the shore near the arched span of the bridge.
The Russian occupation forces in Crimea are actively strengthening the defense of the Crimean bridge - the Russians will be installing booby traps on the water and concrete fortifications on the shore. This was reported by UNN with reference to Krymsky Veter.
Details
You can see a line of barriers made of floating elements, as well as a line of barges fastened with cables
In addition, they are actively constructing defensive structures - concrete pillboxes - near the bridge's arched span. For this purpose, the occupiers have created an auxiliary bridge to move equipment.
Recall
The guerrillas said that in an attempt to strengthen the defense of the Crimean bridge from Ukrainian kamikaze drones, the occupiers have already installed 11 barges and boom nets around it.