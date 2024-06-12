Bonnet nets and barges: guerrillas show how Russian defense around the Crimean bridge looks like

In an attempt to strengthen the defense of the Crimean bridge from Ukrainian kamikaze drones, the occupiers have already installed 11 barges and boom nets around it. This is reported by the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind", UNN reports .

Details

Boom nets and barges - this is what the barriers near the Kerch bridge look like now. This is how the Russian military is trying to protect the bridge from Ukrainian naval drones - the post reads.

It is noted that the construction of such "defense lines" is still ongoing. In particular, 11 barges have already been installed near the northwestern part of the bridge structure, and recently similar processes have begun in the southeastern part.

Recall

Pro-Ukrainian guerrillas from the ATESH movement reportedthat Russian troops in occupied Crimea have placed old barges along the Kerch Bridge. In this way, they are trying to protect the structure from Ukrainian naval drones.