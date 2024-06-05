Pletenchuk commented on the barges displayed by russia along the Crimean Bridge

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Pletenchuk commented on the barges displayed by russia along the Crimean Bridge

Kyiv  •  UNN

russian occupiers have placed Old barges along the Crimean Bridge as a barrier to protect the structure from potential attacks by Ukrainian Navy drones.

The russian occupiers previously held more than 10 units of ship and boat personnel around the Crimean Bridge. Now they don't withdraw them for fear of losing them. Old barges along the bridge can theoretically be used to place vehicles on them that could knock a missile off course. This was announced by the speaker of the Southern Defense Forces Dmitry Pletenchuk on the air of Radio Liberty, the correspondent of UNN reports.

They are sculpting fences everywhere, fences along the highway, along the bridge (Krymsky – Ed.)  that is, theoretically, of course, they should somehow affect the route of drones, because of course such a structure can be destroyed, but for this you need to spend the same drone accordingly and how much that barge will sink, it is also not clear. Therefore, all these measures are designed to compensate for the ship-boat grouping around the bridge

Pletenchuk said.

According to him, earlier russia kept more than 10 units of ship and boat personnel around the Crimean Bridge. 

A natural question arises: if you used to keep more than 10 units of ship and boat personnel around the bridge, what has changed and why do you now keep zero there?  apparently, somehow it is necessary to protect there from the water. It's not because they changed their minds, they changed their tactics. No, because they can't go to sea

Pletenchuk noted.

He explained that the russians do not withdraw ship and boat personnel for fear of losing it.

That is, they have such an interesting situation when it is both bad and so bad. To withdraw ships means that you can lose them, but to keep them on the base, it turns out that there is no use. But in fact, this is how they chose the path. For going to sea, they have recently used only submarines. But of course, it is necessary to compensate for this, and they compensate in this way – this is a barrier, this is a reinforced air component, because they still have everything more or less within the framework of regular work

Pletenchuk said.

According to him, there may be several purposes in the use of exchange barriers along the Crimean Bridge.

As for exchange barriers, there may actually be several goals. In theory, they can place funds on them that could puzzle the rocket, Well, yes, very theoretically. Because some Soviet guidance systems can perceive such an object as a bridge when they are approaching it

Pletenchuk said

Ukrainian partisans from the Atesh Movement reported that russian troops had set up old barges along the Kerch Bridge in the occupied Crimea. Thus, they are trying to protect the structure from Ukrainian naval drones.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War

