Boney M founder Frank Farian dies at the age of 82

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 41113 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 106296 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 134829 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 134027 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174251 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170860 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279656 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178120 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167104 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148774 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101696 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 101323 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 103281 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 63928 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

07:01 AM • 35005 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 41113 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279656 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247704 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232885 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258280 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 27351 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 134829 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105441 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105466 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121657 views
Boney M founder Frank Farian dies at the age of 82

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26426 views

German music producer Frank Farian, founder of the disco band Boney M, dies at the age of 82.

German music producer Frank Farian, founder of the disco band Boney M, has died at the age of 82. This was reported by the BBC with reference to the producer's family, UNN reports.

Details

A statement was released through Farian's agency saying that he died at his home in Miami.

Born in 1941 in the city of Kirn in southwestern Germany, Franz Reuter studied to be a chef and pursued a musical career, first as a singer and then as a producer.

In 2022, Farian said that he underwent heart surgery and was implanted with a pig heart valve, which he said saved his life.

The band Boney M, which was formed with his participation in 1976, released a number of hit singles, including Daddy Cool, Rasputin and Mary's Boy Child.

He has also worked with artists such as Meat Loaf and Stevie Wonder, and is estimated to have sold around 800 million records worldwide.

In 1990, Farian was embroiled in the Milli Vanilli scandal when he admitted that they did not sing on their recordings. The duo, which had scored a string of hits in the late 1980s, was stripped of its Grammy Award for Best New Artist.

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Culture

Contact us about advertising