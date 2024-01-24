Boney M founder Frank Farian dies at the age of 82

German music producer Frank Farian, founder of the disco band Boney M, has died at the age of 82. This was reported by the BBC with reference to the producer's family, UNN reports.

Details

A statement was released through Farian's agency saying that he died at his home in Miami.

Born in 1941 in the city of Kirn in southwestern Germany, Franz Reuter studied to be a chef and pursued a musical career, first as a singer and then as a producer.

In 2022, Farian said that he underwent heart surgery and was implanted with a pig heart valve, which he said saved his life.

The band Boney M, which was formed with his participation in 1976, released a number of hit singles, including Daddy Cool, Rasputin and Mary's Boy Child.

He has also worked with artists such as Meat Loaf and Stevie Wonder, and is estimated to have sold around 800 million records worldwide.

In 1990, Farian was embroiled in the Milli Vanilli scandal when he admitted that they did not sing on their recordings. The duo, which had scored a string of hits in the late 1980s, was stripped of its Grammy Award for Best New Artist.

