Body of teenage girl pulled out of rubble in Kharkiv: death toll from Russian strike rises to eight

The number of those killed in the russian missile attack on Kharkiv has increased to eight. Rescuers have removed the body of a girl from the rubble. This was reported by the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office, UNN reports.

Details

Rescuers unblocked a fragment of a teenage girl's body from the rubble. Her identity is being established. The death toll has risen to 8 - law enforcement officers summarized.

A little later, the rescuers were able to get the girl's body completely out.

"The body of the deceased girl was removed completely. Preliminary, the child's age is 10-12 years old," the prosecutor's office added.

Addendum

In medical institutions of Kharkiv region, there are 23 injured as a result of the morning shelling, including three in extremely serious condition.

In particular, three children were among the victims who were hospitalized. According to the doctor, the children are in satisfactory condition. They have now been sent to a specialized medical institution.

Recall

Defense forces shot down 15 of 15 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles during another attack by Russian troops in Ukraine , destroying 21 enemy missiles out of 41 launched by Russian troops.