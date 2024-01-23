Body of teenage girl pulled out of rubble in Kharkiv: death toll from Russian strike rises to eight

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 41042 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 106293 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 134823 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 134023 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174248 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170858 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279652 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178120 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167104 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148774 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101694 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 101321 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 103279 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 63912 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

07:01 AM • 34998 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 41072 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279654 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247704 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232885 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258278 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 27351 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 134826 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105441 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105466 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121657 views
Body of teenage girl pulled out of rubble in Kharkiv: death toll from Russian strike rises to eight

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30904 views

Eight people are killed, including a girl aged 10-12, as a result of a russian missile strike on Kharkiv.

The number  of those killed in the russian missile attack on Kharkiv has increased to eight. Rescuers have removed the body of a girl from the rubble. This was reported by the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office, UNN reports.

Details 

Rescuers unblocked a fragment of a teenage girl's body from the rubble. Her identity is being established. The death toll has risen to 8

- law enforcement officers summarized. 

A little later, the rescuers were able to get the girl's body completely out.

"The body of the deceased girl was removed completely. Preliminary, the child's age is 10-12 years old," the prosecutor's office added.

Addendum

In medical institutions of Kharkiv region, there are 23 injured as a result of the morning shelling, including three in extremely serious condition. 

 In particular, three children were among the victims who were hospitalized. According to the doctor, the children are in satisfactory condition. They have now been sent to a specialized medical institution.

Recall

Defense forces shot down 15 of 15 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles during another attack by Russian troops in Ukraine , destroying 21 enemy missiles out of 41 launched by Russian troops. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

