Boat with migrants capsized off the coast of Yemen: at least 38 people were killed

A boat carrying migrants capsized off the coast of Yemen, killing at least 38 people. The exact causes of the accident are still unknown. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

Off the coast of Yemen, a terrible event occurred – a boat carrying migrants from the Horn of Africa capsized, leading to the death of at least 38 people.

The accident occurred near the port city of Aden. The incident was confirmed by Yemeni officials and eyewitnesses on Monday, noting its serious consequences.

So far, there is no information about what exactly caused this tragedy.

