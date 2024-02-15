Bloomberg: US wants to abandon classified military satellite program

The United States of America has decided to abandon the multimillion-dollar program of a classified military satellite overseen by the US Space Force. Bloomberg writes about this with reference to informed sources, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the decision to close Northrop Grumman Corp's program to develop a secret military communications satellite was made against the backdrop of rising costs and difficulties in developing its payload.

Last month, Northrop Grumman was officially notified of the termination of its cooperation in a secret program... Company representatives and US Air Force officials refuse to share details about the program, citing its confidentiality and operational security the statement said.

The Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy declined to comment, citing "operational security.

