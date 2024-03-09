Blockade on the border with Poland: protesters decided to temporarily stop blocking the Krakivets checkpoint - Demchenko

Polish farmers continue to block traffic for trucks at six checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. About 2,300 trucks are waiting in lines to enter Ukraine, but the protesters decided to temporarily stop blocking the Krakivets checkpoint, said Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, during a telethon on Saturday, UNN reports .

Details

As of this morning, there are about 2,300 trucks in queues in all directions where Polish farmers make it difficult or impossible for trucks to pass. Most of all, it is opposite the Krakivets and Yahodyn checkpoints. The most difficult situation is opposite the Yahodyn and Shehyni checkpoints. Polish farmers do not let trucks heading towards Poland through at all. The numbers are zero. Over the past day, about 70 trucks crossed into Ukraine in the direction of the Yagodyn checkpoint, and about 20 trucks crossed in the direction of the Shehyni checkpoint - Demchenko said.

He added that the Polish side reported that the protesters decided to temporarily stop blocking the Krakivets checkpoint.

According to the information we have been told, this may last until about the 13th - Demchenko added.

