In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Blockade on the border with Poland: protesters decided to temporarily stop blocking the Krakivets checkpoint - Demchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 67323 views

About 2,300 trucks are waiting to enter Ukraine as Polish farmers continue to block traffic at six border crossings, with the most difficult situation at Yahodyn and Shehyni, but protesters have decided to temporarily suspend the blockade of the Krakivets checkpoint until about February 13.

Blockade on the border with Poland: protesters decided to temporarily stop blocking the Krakivets checkpoint - Demchenko

Polish farmers continue to block traffic for trucks at six checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. About 2,300 trucks are waiting in lines to enter Ukraine, but the protesters decided to temporarily stop blocking the Krakivets checkpoint, said Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, during a telethon on Saturday, UNN reports .

Details

As of this morning, there are about 2,300 trucks in queues in all directions where Polish farmers make it difficult or impossible for trucks to pass. Most of all, it is opposite the Krakivets and Yahodyn checkpoints. The most difficult situation is opposite the Yahodyn and Shehyni checkpoints. Polish farmers do not let trucks heading towards Poland through at all. The numbers are zero. Over the past day, about 70 trucks crossed into Ukraine in the direction of the Yagodyn checkpoint, and about 20 trucks crossed in the direction of the Shehyni checkpoint

- Demchenko said.

He added that the Polish side reported that the protesters decided to temporarily stop blocking the Krakivets checkpoint.

According to the information we have been told, this may last until about the 13th

- Demchenko added.

Recall

Recently, Ukraine launched an electronic register of persons liable for military service called Oberig, which helps border guards prevent people from traveling abroad illegally. Border guards detect about 10 fake documents every day, including documents allegedly issued by the TCC 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyEconomy
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Poland
