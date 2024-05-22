Blackout schedules adjusted: they will be valid from 19:00 due to obstacles for SES due to cloud cover

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 63710 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103940 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146994 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151335 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247591 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173506 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164868 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148248 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224334 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113036 views

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 64766 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101048 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 35321 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 47127 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 40209 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 247591 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224334 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210609 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236432 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223334 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 63710 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 40209 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 47133 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112350 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113285 views
Blackout schedules adjusted: they will be valid from 19:00 due to obstacles for SES due to cloud cover

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 95611 views

Due to increased cloud cover, which hinders the production of solar energy, planned hourly power outages in Ukraine will begin at 19:00 instead of 20: 00 on May 22, while critical infrastructure will remain unaffected.

Due to the increase in cloud cover, which hinders the production of solar energy, the schedule of power outages in Ukraine will begin from 19:00 instead of 20:00 on May 22, Ukrenergo reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Today, on May 22, hourly shutdown schedules will be valid for industrial and domestic consumers throughout Ukraine not from 20:00, but from 19:00 to 24:00. The reason for the adjustment is an increase in cloud cover, which interferes with the operation of SES

- reported in Ukrenergo.

Energy supply to critical infrastructure facilities that perform the function of life support for the population is not limited, Ukrenergo added.

In Kiev and four regions, blackout schedules will be valid from 19: 00 - DTEK22.05.24, 14:36 • 28927 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
ukraineUkraine

