Binance will restrict access to some stablecoins for users from the EU

Starting from June 30, 2024, Binance is making changes to the products offered to users from the European Economic Area (EEA) in connection with the new MiCA rules governing stablecoins in Europe.

Writes UNN to the Binance press service.

Since June 30, Binance restricts access to unregulated stablecoins for users with the EEA. Because of this, you will not be able to buy, trade or convert these stablecoins to Binance. However, Binance will offer more "regulated stablecoins" that comply with MiCA regulations. These stablecoins will be available for purchase, trading, and conversion.

Also, starting from June 30, European customers will have access to the function of converting "unregulated stablecoins" in the "sale only"mode. In other words, you can sell your unregulated stablecoins for other assets, but you can't buy them again.

Restrictions will also apply to the co-trading service, participation in Launchpad, Launchpool, Simple Earn and other services.

This will be the first step towards a new regulatory framework and will affect the stablecoin market in the European Economic Area - stated in Binance.

recall

