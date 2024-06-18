Bila Tserkva Hospital Receives Angiograph to Help Patients with Acute Heart Attack - Head of Kyiv RMA

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 10205 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 113748 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 120141 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 135095 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 197690 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 238487 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 146977 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369953 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182394 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149767 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
34%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 82313 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 114891 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 101494 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 19261 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 39927 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 113748 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 101791 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 120141 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 115186 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 135095 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 6388 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 9374 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 14037 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 15482 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 19416 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Bila Tserkva Hospital Receives Angiograph to Help Patients with Acute Heart Attack - Head of Kyiv RMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19723 views

The Bila Tserkva hospital received an angiograph to provide prompt care to patients with acute myocardial infarction, eliminating the need to transport them to the regional hospital and saving vital time.

Bila Tserkva Hospital Receives Angiograph to Help Patients with Acute Heart Attack - Head of Kyiv RMA

An angiograph was purchased for the Bila Tserkva hospital, which will allow it to provide prompt care to patients with acute myocardial infarction. Previously, due to the lack of equipment, such patients were sent to the regional hospital, which meant that doctors lost time to save  the patient. This was told by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko, who recently visited Bila Tserkva City Hospital No. 1, UNN reports.

According to Kravchenko,  Bila Tserkva City Hospital has an adult outpatient clinic and 10 inpatient departments with 320 beds. One of them is the infarction department, where nearly 200 patients with acute myocardial infarction receive emergency care every year.

 Due to the lack of an angiograph in the hospital, all patients with acute heart attacks were necessarily sent for further treatment to the Kyiv Regional Hospital. And this is a waste of time. Because in such cases, every minute counts. In order to promptly rescue and treat patients efficiently, the following medical equipment was purchased for the Bila Tserkva hospital at the expense of the local budget

- Kravchenko said.

According to the head of the CRMA, the modern angiograph will allow doctors to diagnose more efficiently, which is extremely necessary given the increase in the number of cardiovascular diseases due to stress.

From now on, Bila Tserkva Hospital has all the conditions for a reperfusion center, where patients with cardiovascular diseases can receive a full range of care. In particular, there is a 12-bed cardiac intensive care unit with modern medical equipment and trained medical staff.

As part of the regional program "Health of Kyiv Region for 2024-2026," almost UAH 76 million is to be allocated from the regional budget for the modernization of rehabilitation equipment. Communities are actively involved in the purchase of equipment. 

Kravchenko also inspected the work of the military medical commission, which has been working in the hospital since May. In a month, the MMC examines more than 1000 people liable for military service. We discussed with the doctors what needs to be done to ensure that the examination is prompt and of high quality.

145 "points of invincibility" were deployed in Kyiv region so that people could recharge their phones and gadgets - Kravchenko08.06.24, 13:28 • 21989 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyHealth
Bila Tserkva
Kyiv
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41