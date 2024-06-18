Bila Tserkva Hospital Receives Angiograph to Help Patients with Acute Heart Attack - Head of Kyiv RMA

An angiograph was purchased for the Bila Tserkva hospital, which will allow it to provide prompt care to patients with acute myocardial infarction. Previously, due to the lack of equipment, such patients were sent to the regional hospital, which meant that doctors lost time to save the patient. This was told by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko, who recently visited Bila Tserkva City Hospital No. 1, UNN reports.

According to Kravchenko, Bila Tserkva City Hospital has an adult outpatient clinic and 10 inpatient departments with 320 beds. One of them is the infarction department, where nearly 200 patients with acute myocardial infarction receive emergency care every year.

Due to the lack of an angiograph in the hospital, all patients with acute heart attacks were necessarily sent for further treatment to the Kyiv Regional Hospital. And this is a waste of time. Because in such cases, every minute counts. In order to promptly rescue and treat patients efficiently, the following medical equipment was purchased for the Bila Tserkva hospital at the expense of the local budget - Kravchenko said.

According to the head of the CRMA, the modern angiograph will allow doctors to diagnose more efficiently, which is extremely necessary given the increase in the number of cardiovascular diseases due to stress.

From now on, Bila Tserkva Hospital has all the conditions for a reperfusion center, where patients with cardiovascular diseases can receive a full range of care. In particular, there is a 12-bed cardiac intensive care unit with modern medical equipment and trained medical staff.

As part of the regional program "Health of Kyiv Region for 2024-2026," almost UAH 76 million is to be allocated from the regional budget for the modernization of rehabilitation equipment. Communities are actively involved in the purchase of equipment.

Kravchenko also inspected the work of the military medical commission, which has been working in the hospital since May. In a month, the MMC examines more than 1000 people liable for military service. We discussed with the doctors what needs to be done to ensure that the examination is prompt and of high quality.

