145 "points of invincibility" were deployed in Kyiv region so that people could recharge their phones and gadgets - Kravchenko

In the Kyiv region, due to the difficult situation with light, 145 points of invincibility have already been deployed. If necessary, additional ones will start working quickly. this was announced during a briefing by the head of the Kyiv regional military administration Ruslan Kravchenko, writes UNN.

Details

As reported in RMA, Kravchenko noted that this week he held a meeting of the headquarters of the Defense Council of the Kyiv region and instructed the heads of districts and communities to step up the work of the points of invincibility.

Unfortunately, there is no light in homes for a long time, so we must work together to ensure that people can recharge their phones and gadgets if necessary. Today, 145 points of invincibility are already functioning in the region Kravchenko said.

They were deployed by local governments, divisions of the State Emergency Service, responsible businesses, and so on.

In case of deterioration of the situation with electricity supply, blackout, deterioration of weather conditions, occurrence of an emergency in the Kyiv region, additional ones will be promptly deployed. In particular, 251 points of local self-government bodies, 20 points of the State Emergency Service, 198 points of invincibility of Responsible Business, 1 point of invincibility of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsya".

Kravchenko also instructed to provide fuel reserves for generators for the proper operation of the points. Local governments have already created a supply of fuel and lubricants. In particular, almost 57 thousand liters of diesel, 10 thousand liters of gasoline, oil. Inventory replenishment continues.

The head of the Kyiv RMA appealed to communities and districts not to delay and promptly provide residents of the region with addresses where the relevant points of invincibility work.

"People should have all the necessary and up-to-date information. I warn you right away! I will check how the points work in person and without warning. Because there are already complaints that in some communities the declared points of invincibility do not work," Kravchenko stressed.

He noted that to stabilize the situation, power engineers are forced to apply both emergency blackouts and scheduled blackouts, and the Kyiv region is no exception. Consumption limits apply to both domestic and industrial consumers.

"At the same time, I receive a lot of complaints from residents of the Kyiv region that the blackout schedules are constantly violated. Therefore, I appeal to DTEK Kyiv regional electric networks to set up work on this issue and set up schedules. Despite the difficult situation, people should be able to plan time for household chores. I also ask every resident of the Kyiv region to continue to save electricity as much as possible and consume wisely," Kravchenko said.

Another unit of the NPP was returned to operation, which will reduce the deficit, significant imports and restrictions are planned from 16: 00 - Ministry of energy