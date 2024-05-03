Berlin offers to transfer Goebbels' former villa to new owners willing to restore and maintain the complex free of charge

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 88551 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108989 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151763 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155692 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251617 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174465 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165673 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148368 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226575 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113077 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 36670 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70932 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 38807 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 32253 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64812 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251617 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226575 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212542 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238262 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225010 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 88551 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64812 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70932 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113181 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114067 views
Actual
Berlin offers to transfer Goebbels' former villa to new owners willing to restore and maintain the complex free of charge

Berlin offers to transfer Goebbels' former villa to new owners willing to restore and maintain the complex free of charge

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20195 views

The Berlin authorities are considering giving Goebbels' former villa to the new owners free of charge, who will restore and maintain the complex in good condition, as the maintenance of the Nazi facility requires a lot of money.

The Berlin authorities are considering the possibility of transferring the former Goebbels villa to new owners free of charge, subject to the restoration and maintenance of the complex. This was stated by Berlin's Finance Minister Stefan Evers, UNN reports with reference to Deutsche Welle.

Details

For about 20 years, Berlin has been looking for new owners for a complex of buildings that includes the former villa of Nazi propaganda minister Goebbels. The complex is located near Berlin on an area of almost 7 hectares.

Image

The buyers were in no hurry to sign the agreement to purchase the land and buildings, as millions of euros had to be invested in the reconstruction. Now they are ready to give the land and buildings for free. But with an obligation to reconstruct and maintain the complex.

I propose that anyone who wants to occupy this facility should accept it as a gift from the state of Berlin

- said Stefan Evers, Minister of Finance of the German capital.

He added that the villa is under threat of demolition. If no owner is found to take over the restoration and maintenance of the villa, Berlin will have no choice but to demolish it, Evers said.

Add

The villa is located on the shores of Lake Constance and was built for the head of Nazi propaganda Joseph Goebbels in 1936. During the Soviet occupation, a complex of educational and residential buildings for the local Komsomol, the Union of Free German Youth, was built near it. The authorities spend about 280 thousand euros a year to maintain the villa in its current state.

This is not the first time Germany has faced the problem of what to do with former Nazi sites. Demolishing them can be a difficult task, and on the other hand, they risk becoming magnets for far-right extremists.

rf says Germany 'never fully denazified': FRG calls it 'absurd'04.03.24, 13:43 • 21211 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
deutsche-welleDeutsche Welle
germanyGermany
berlinBerlin

Contact us about advertising