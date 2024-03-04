Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Germany "has not been denazified to the end. [In turn, the German authorities called these words "absurd" and an unsuccessful attempt at intimidation. About it reports UNN referring to DW.

Details

On March 4, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on the margins of the World Youth Festival that intercepted conversations between German officers showed that the denazification of the Federal Republic of Germany was incomplete.

"They were never fully denazified, as we now realize," she stated.

"If this process is not stopped," she said, it will lead to "dire consequences for Germany itself.

German authorities reacted to Zakharova's statement that the FRG "never fully denazified." "This is not the first time we have heard such things. We do not give in to such intimidation. And the formulations of the Russian side speak for themselves," - commented on Zakharova's words spokesman for the FRG Foreign Ministry Christian Wagner .

German government spokesman Wolfgang Büchner, in turn, called Zakharova's words absurd. "The absurdity is obvious," he stated.

