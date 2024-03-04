$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 18889 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 63032 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.2m/s
34%
rf says Germany 'never fully denazified': FRG calls it 'absurd'

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21231 views

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Germany "never fully denazified, which the FRG called an absurd attempt at intimidation.

rf says Germany 'never fully denazified': FRG calls it 'absurd'

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Germany "has not been denazified to the end. [In turn, the German authorities called these words "absurd" and an unsuccessful attempt at intimidation. About it reports UNN referring to DW. 

Details

On March 4, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on the margins of the World Youth Festival that intercepted conversations between German officers showed that the denazification of the Federal Republic of Germany was incomplete. 

"They were never fully denazified, as we now realize," she stated.  

"If this process is not stopped," she said, it will lead to "dire consequences for Germany itself.

German authorities reacted to Zakharova's statement that the FRG "never fully denazified." "This is not the first time we have heard such things. We do not give in to such intimidation. And the formulations of the Russian side speak for themselves," - commented on Zakharova's words spokesman for the FRG Foreign Ministry Christian Wagner . 

German government spokesman Wolfgang Büchner, in turn, called Zakharova's words absurd. "The absurdity is obvious," he stated.

Russian Foreign Ministry summons German ambassador amid scandal over interception of German officers' communications04.03.2024, 10:00 • 28162 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
