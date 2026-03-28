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Benefits of marigolds: medicinal properties and uses of the plant

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1478 views

Marigolds have long been used in traditional medicine in Ukraine. People believe that the flower has a wide range of medicinal properties.

Benefits of marigolds: medicinal properties and uses of the plant

Marigolds are not only flowers and a symbol of maternal love, but also a plant with medicinal properties. Marigolds have long been used in traditional medicine in Ukraine. People believe that the flower has a wide range of medicinal properties — from improving vision to treating digestive disorders, writes UNN.

The "miraculous" composition of the flower

In folk medicine, it is believed that marigolds have medicinal properties precisely because of their composition. They contain essential oils that have antiseptic and anti-inflammatory effects. And the carotenoids in their composition are extremely important for eye health. They also contain phytoncides — they are called natural "antibiotics" that inhibit the growth of bacteria and fungi. Marigolds are rich in vitamins and trace elements, including C, E, P, as well as magnesium, iron, and potassium. 

What marigolds are used for in folk medicine

Vision and eye health

Previously, people believed that marigolds improved vision. Allegedly, due to the high content of lutein, which accumulates in the retina, they act as a natural filter, protecting it from harmful ultraviolet radiation. And the use of infusions helps stop the development of cataracts, improves visual acuity with fatigue, and helps with retinal dystrophy.

Digestive system and pancreas

In ancient times, marigolds were used to stimulate the pancreas. Infusions of flowers allegedly helped relieve inflammation and normalize enzymatic metabolism, which helped with pancreatitis. Marigolds are also an excellent remedy for diabetes. The plant helps normalize blood glucose levels in the early stages of the disease. Flowers improve digestion, eliminate bloating, and help with constipation.

Nervous system and stress relief

Thanks to its mild sedative effect, marigold tea is an excellent remedy for insomnia and anxiety. The plant strengthens the nervous system during prolonged psycho-emotional stress. It also lowers blood pressure caused by stress.

Antiparasitic and antibacterial action

In folk medicine, marigolds are considered an effective remedy against helminths, especially pinworms and ascarids. In addition, aqueous extracts of the plant help fight staphylococcus and other bacterial infections.

Strengthening immunity and blood vessels

The high content of vitamin P (rutin) makes marigolds indispensable for strengthening capillary walls. This prevents internal hemorrhages and improves blood circulation. They are also an excellent preventive measure during epidemics of influenza and ARVI.

How to make marigold tincture at home 

It is worth remembering that this is just an auxiliary remedy and the infusion cannot replace full-fledged treatment. 

Classic infusion recipe:

Pour one flower, fresh or dried, with a glass of boiling water (about 200 ml). Leave to infuse for 30 minutes. Do not drink it all at once — divide it into 1/4 cup 4 times a day. This will help normalize digestion and relieve eye fatigue.

Oil for treating burns and wounds:

Pour vegetable oil over crushed flowers in a 1:10 ratio. Infuse in a dark place for 2 weeks, shaking periodically. Strain. Use externally for skin healing in cases of dermatitis, burns, and bedsores.

Soothing bath:

Brew a handful of dried flowers in a liter of water, infuse for 15 minutes, and add to the bath. This will help relax muscles and improve sleep after a hard day.

Contraindications and warnings

Although marigolds are considered safe, caution should be exercised. 

Pregnancy and lactation

This is perhaps the most important warning. The essential oils contained in the flowers have the ability to cross the placental barrier. In early pregnancy, the use of concentrated infusions can provoke unwanted uterine tone. During breastfeeding, plant compounds can enter milk, sometimes causing colic or allergic rashes in infants.

Allergic reactions and individual sensitivity

Marigolds belong to the Asteraceae family. If you are allergic to ragweed, wormwood, chamomile, or calendula, the likelihood of a cross-reaction to marigolds is very high.

Before first use, perform a test. Apply a drop of the infusion to the bend of your elbow and wait 15-20 minutes.

Children 

A child's body under 3 years of age does not yet have enough enzymes to break down the complex ester compounds of the plant. Therefore, oral use, including teas and drops, is prohibited. External use, including weak decoctions for baths, is possible only after consulting a pediatrician.

ATTENTION! The material is for informational purposes only. If you are concerned about health problems, consult a doctor.

Oleksandra Mesenko

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