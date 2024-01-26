Belgian police find more than 50 packages of cocaine in the office of the Minister of Education of Wallonia

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 106192 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 134716 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133942 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174202 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170840 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279579 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178120 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167101 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148774 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101601 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 101218 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 103167 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 63188 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

07:01 AM • 34130 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 39611 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279576 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247635 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232815 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258202 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 26942 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 134716 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105408 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105433 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121624 views
Belgian police find more than 50 packages of cocaine in the office of the Minister of Education of Wallonia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22057 views

Belgian police found more than 50 bags of cocaine in the office of Walloon Minister of Education Caroline Desir. One employee was arrested, and eight others are suspected of drug trafficking and possession.

Belgian police found more than 50 packages of cocaine during a search in December in the office of Caroline Desir, the Minister of Education of the French-speaking southern region of Wallonia. This was reported by Politico, according to UNN.

Details

On Friday, the Brussels prosecutor's office confirmed that drugs were found in the minister's office. One of the office staff was arrested and charged with drug trafficking and possession.

Eight other suspects were charged with drug trafficking and possession.

Desir confirmed that on December 13, she learned that her assistant had been arrested on drug trafficking charges.

She said she fired the employee "for breach of trust," after which his office was searched for "criminal items," finding "50 bags of white powder.

According to the local press, police also found 10 thousand euros in cash in the house of the arrested employee.

The Brussels prosecutor's office said the investigation was still ongoing.

Recall

Belgian customs seized a record 116 tons of cocaine at the port of Antwerp in 2023. This coincides with the rapid growth in demand for cocaine in the EU and the use of Antwerp as a major entry point for Latin American cocaine cartels.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World

