Belgian police find more than 50 packages of cocaine in the office of the Minister of Education of Wallonia

Belgian police found more than 50 packages of cocaine during a search in December in the office of Caroline Desir, the Minister of Education of the French-speaking southern region of Wallonia. This was reported by Politico, according to UNN.

Details

On Friday, the Brussels prosecutor's office confirmed that drugs were found in the minister's office. One of the office staff was arrested and charged with drug trafficking and possession.

Eight other suspects were charged with drug trafficking and possession.

Desir confirmed that on December 13, she learned that her assistant had been arrested on drug trafficking charges.

She said she fired the employee "for breach of trust," after which his office was searched for "criminal items," finding "50 bags of white powder.

According to the local press, police also found 10 thousand euros in cash in the house of the arrested employee.

The Brussels prosecutor's office said the investigation was still ongoing.

Recall

Belgian customs seized a record 116 tons of cocaine at the port of Antwerp in 2023. This coincides with the rapid growth in demand for cocaine in the EU and the use of Antwerp as a major entry point for Latin American cocaine cartels.

