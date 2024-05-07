Belarus launches unannounced inspection of non-strategic nuclear weapons

In accordance with the order of the President of Belarus, the country's armed forces are conducting an unannounced inspection of non-strategic nuclear weapons. This is reported by BelTA with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus, UNN reports .

"Today, an order was issued by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Belarus to conduct an unannounced inspection of the forces and means of non-strategic nuclear weapons carriers. A division of the Iskander operational and tactical complex and a squadron of Su-25 aircraft are being put on alert to perform assigned tasks," said Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin.

According to him, the whole range of measures from planning, preparation and use of strikes with tactical nuclear weapons will be tested.

RosSIA reported that the state secretary of the Belarusian Security Council, Alexander Volfovich, said that this inspection "was planned against the background of the measures taken by our colleagues from Russia regarding the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons and synchronized with them.

Recall

The Russian General Staff has started preparations for the upcoming exercises to practice the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons. The exercises will be held in response to Western statements about sending troops to Ukraine.