Belarus launches unannounced inspection of non-strategic nuclear weapons

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 63290 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103867 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146922 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151269 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247495 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173478 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164844 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148246 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224279 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113034 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Actual
Belarus launches unannounced inspection of non-strategic nuclear weapons

Belarus launches unannounced inspection of non-strategic nuclear weapons

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20323 views

Belarus is conducting an unannounced inspection of non-strategic nuclear weapons in coordination with Russia's preparations for exercises involving the use of such weapons.

In accordance with the order of the President of Belarus, the country's armed forces are conducting an unannounced inspection of non-strategic nuclear weapons. This is reported by BelTA with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus, UNN reports

"Today, an order was issued by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Belarus to conduct an unannounced inspection of the forces and means of non-strategic nuclear weapons carriers. A division of the Iskander operational and tactical complex and a squadron of Su-25 aircraft are being put on alert to perform assigned tasks,"  said Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin. 

According to him, the whole range of measures from planning, preparation and use of strikes with tactical nuclear weapons will be tested. 

RosSIA reported that the state secretary of the Belarusian Security Council, Alexander Volfovich, said that this inspection "was planned against the background of the measures taken by our colleagues from Russia regarding the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons and synchronized with them.

Recall 

The Russian General Staff has started preparations for the upcoming exercises to practice the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons. The exercises will be held in response to Western statements about sending troops to Ukraine.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
9k720-iskander9K720 Iskander
sukhyi-su-25Su-25
ukraineUkraine

