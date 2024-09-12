The 11th annual Xi'an Security Forum brought together a large number of participants in Beijing , according to China's official media. However, despite attempts to promote itself as a responsible player, including in international conflicts, China is also entangled in territorial disputes.

China has opened its largest annual military diplomacy event amid latent regional tensions. The theme of this year's forum is “Promoting Peace for a Common Future.” However, China is also involved in several territorial disputes in its regional space.

In recent months, the Philippines and China have exchanged accusations of deliberately ramming coast guard vessels in the South China Sea. In August, China made at least two territorial incursions into Japanese airspace and waters.

In addition, Beijing continues to send planes and warships to the areas around Taiwan, which China considers its territory, ignoring the objections of the Taipei government.

Beijing remained neutral during Russia's 30-month invasion of Ukraine, but maintains close strategic ties with Moscow and did not participate in the peace summit organized by Ukraine in June, Reuters reports. However, Chinese President Xi Jinping may meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy next month.

Oleksandr Chaly, a former deputy foreign minister, said at one of the opening sessions of the Xiang'an Forum that diplomacy with Beijing had improved.

China will continue to work to “advance” its vision of ending the war in Ukraine.

China has called on the Philippines to “seriously consider the future” of relations over tensions in the South China Sea. This follows an incident in June when a Filipino sailor lost a finger in a ship collision.

