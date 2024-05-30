BEB came with searches at the Odessa customs in the case of "gray" grain export-source

The Bureau of economic security conducts searches at the Odessa customs in the case of "gray" grain exports. This was reported to UNN by law enforcement sources.

Details

In particular, beb detectives conduct investigative actions in the premises of the customs itself, as well as at customs posts. Documentation is being withdrawn. According to sources, several persons were served with suspicion in the case of "gray" export.

These searches are related to investigative actions that beb detectives conducted the day before in the company "Attolo Granum", controlled by Odessa businessmen Sergey Groza and Vladimir Naumenko. She is suspected of "gray" grain exports from the Olimpex terminal in the Odessa region.

BEB exposed a scheme for exporting agricultural products from Ukraine without paying taxes by using the details of enterprises with signs of "riskiness" during export operations.

According to the investigation, the actual delivery and cash payment were carried out at production facilities, that is, directly at the Olimpex Coupe International and Attollo Granum terminal controlled by Groz and Naumenko.

Businessmen Groza and Naumenko forced the ex-director of the Olympex grain terminal to work with the under-sanctioned Alperin