Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Beating of a veteran in Cherkasy region: law enforcement officers check videos from police body cameras

Beating of a veteran in Cherkasy region: law enforcement officers check videos from police body cameras

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14377 views

Police in Cherkasy region are checking body camera footage after a fight between a veteran and a man in Smila. The regional police chief said that all those involved in the incident would be brought to justice.

Currently, law enforcement officers are checking the video from the body cameras of police officers who witnessed a fight between a veteran and a man in Smila, Cherkasy region. This was stated by the head of the Cherkasy region police, Oleh Hudyma, during a telethon, UNN reported .

Details

An internal investigation is currently underway to determine the correctness of the police officers' actions at the scene. Videos from the police body cameras are being studied, and all witnesses who were at the scene are being interviewed. The victim is being interviewed, including the persons who filmed the incident 

- said the head of the police in Cherkasy region.

Hudyma emphasized that the soldier refused to file a statement with the National Police regarding the incident. However, a pre-trial investigation is currently underway to identify all the participants in the incident. 

Investigation into the beating of a serviceman in Cherkasy region launched, two articles added10.09.24, 13:25 • 11244 views

Also, the head of the regional police assured that all those involved would be brought  to justice. 

Everyone (will be brought to justice - ed.) who is involved in causing bodily harm to the veteran. (...) The actions of both police officers and participants in the conflict will be assessed in principle - they will be brought to justice. 

- Gudyma said. 

According to the head of the Cherkasy region police , law enforcement officers face disciplinary action and dismissal.

In addition, if the inspection reveals signs of an administrative or criminal offense, the materials will be forwarded to the relevant law enforcement agencies. 

Recall

UNN reported that a conflict on the road in Cherkasy region resulted in a fight: proceedings were opened over the beating of an ex-soldier. 

In addition, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko responded to the beating of a former military officer in Smila: investigation launched into possible police inaction

Volodymyr Omelchenko

