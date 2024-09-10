Investigation into the beating of a serviceman in Cherkasy region launched, two articles added

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117563 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 120073 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 195686 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152139 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152084 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142594 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196947 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112387 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185815 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105060 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 84939 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 60935 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 39018 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 68239 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 45275 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 195686 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196947 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185815 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212663 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200850 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 1694 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149199 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148497 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152618 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143565 views
Investigation into the beating of a serviceman in Cherkasy region launched, two articles added

Investigation into the beating of a serviceman in Cherkasy region launched, two articles added

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11245 views

Cherkasy region is investigating the beating of a serviceman under articles on hooliganism, extortion and illegal handling of weapons. The incident occurred on September 3, 2024, in Smila during a conflict with extortion.

Prosecutors have launched a pre-trial investigation into the incident of beating a serviceman in Cherkasy region: the facts of hooliganism, extortion and illegal handling of weapons are being investigated.

Transmits to UNN with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

The incident in Smila, Cherkasy region, during which a man beat a combatant, is being investigated by specialists from the Smila District Prosecutor's Office.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated in criminal proceedings on the facts of hooliganism, extortion and illegal handling of weapons (Part 1 of Article 296, Part 4 of Article 189, Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine),” the statement reads.

The serviceman is currently recognized as a victim in criminal proceedings

It is also reported that law enforcement officers have analyzed video and Internet monitoring information.

According to the published information, “on September 3, 2024, in the city of Smila, a conflict occurred between men, combined with extortion of money. During this conflict, a serviceman was injured”.

All the circumstances and participants of the crime are being established.

To recap

UNN reported that a conflict on the road in Cherkasy region resulted in a fight: proceedings were opened over the beating of an ex-soldier. 

Klymenko reacts to beating of ex-soldier in Smila: an investigation has been launched into possible police inaction

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising