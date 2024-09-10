Investigation into the beating of a serviceman in Cherkasy region launched, two articles added

Prosecutors have launched a pre-trial investigation into the incident of beating a serviceman in Cherkasy region: the facts of hooliganism, extortion and illegal handling of weapons are being investigated.

The incident in Smila, Cherkasy region, during which a man beat a combatant, is being investigated by specialists from the Smila District Prosecutor's Office.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated in criminal proceedings on the facts of hooliganism, extortion and illegal handling of weapons (Part 1 of Article 296, Part 4 of Article 189, Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine),” the statement reads.

The serviceman is currently recognized as a victim in criminal proceedings

It is also reported that law enforcement officers have analyzed video and Internet monitoring information.

According to the published information, “on September 3, 2024, in the city of Smila, a conflict occurred between men, combined with extortion of money. During this conflict, a serviceman was injured”.

All the circumstances and participants of the crime are being established.

