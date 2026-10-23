“Barcelona” - “Real” - preview of El Clásico at “Camp Nou”

On Sunday, October 25, "Barcelona" and "Real Madrid" will play the first El Clásico of the season in La Liga. The match will take place at Barça's home stadium, "Camp Nou." The Catalans enter this crucial clash as league leaders with a 100% record, although both teams have suffered significant personnel losses due to injuries and suspensions, UNN reports.

Details

The first match this season between "Barcelona" and "Real Madrid" will take place on Sunday, October 25, as part of La Liga. It will be played at "Camp Nou," where construction work is still ongoing.

This means that the stadium's capacity is limited to just over 60,000 seats, so buying tickets will be more difficult than in previous years. By the 2027/28 season, the stadium is expected to accommodate 105,000 spectators, once again making it the largest football stadium in Europe.

"El Clásico" is not just a football match. Every season in La Liga, "Barcelona" and "Real Madrid" become the main protagonists of one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

"El Clásico" is a match eagerly awaited by football fans around the world, and it is broadcast in more than 190 countries.

Head-to-head history

The first time "Barcelona" and "Real Madrid" met in an El Clásico in La Liga was on February 17, 1929. The match took place at the "Les Corts" stadium in the second round of the championship, and "Real Madrid" won 1–2 thanks to a brace from Morera.

Throughout the clubs' history, the teams have met 300 times. "Real Madrid" have won 110 matches, "Barcelona" have won 128, and 62 encounters have ended in a draw.

In La Liga alone, "Real Madrid" and "Barcelona" have met 192 times, with "Los Blancos" holding the advantage: 80 victories compared with 77 for Barça.

Last season, the teams met three times: twice in La Liga and once in the Spanish Super Cup.

In the first half of the Spanish championship, "Real Madrid" celebrated a 2–1 victory, while in the second half "Barcelona" won 2–0, allowing the "Blaugrana" to become champions ahead of schedule.

In January, "Barcelona" won the Spanish Super Cup by defeating Madrid's "Real Madrid" in the final. The match was marked by high scoring, a tense contest, and a sending-off in stoppage time.

"Barcelona" becomes Spanish champion ahead of schedule after victory over "Real Madrid"

Before the match

During the week, the teams played their Champions League matches, with "Barcelona" losing to "PSG" of Illia Zabarnyi (4–2), while "Real Madrid" thrashed "Leipzig" 4–1.

In this match, "Real Madrid" will be without Raúl Asencio and Rodrygo due to injuries, as well as Vinícius Júnior, who received a straight red card in the match against "Villarreal" and was subsequently handed a four-match suspension.

"Barcelona" will be without Roony Bardghji, Eric García, and Dani Olmo, who was injured in the match against "PSG."

"Barcelona" won the Spanish Super Cup 2026, defeating "Real" in a high-scoring El Clásico

Favorites and where to watch

Barcelona currently lead the standings, having won all nine of their league matches. "Los Blancos" are six points behind the Catalans.

The bookmakers consider "Barcelona" the favorite for this match, with odds of 1.61 on a win. A draw is priced at 5.66, while a Madrid victory is set at 3.80.

The match will be available live on the "Football 1" channel of the Megogo media service.

"Shakhtar" suffered their first defeat in the Champions League, "Real" thrashed "Leipzig": results of the October 21 matches