Banning the Moscow Patriarchate: the Rada allows the bill to be passed in May or June

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Actual
Banning the Moscow Patriarchate: the Rada allows the bill to be passed in May or June

Banning the Moscow Patriarchate: the Rada allows the bill to be passed in May or June

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21173 views

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy has completed work on a bill that would ban religious organizations associated with the aggressor country, and the parliament is likely to pass it in May or June.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy has completed work on a bill that provides for the prohibition of religious organizations associated with the aggressor country, and the parliament is likely to adopt it in May or June. This was reported by Deputy Chairman of the relevant committee Yevhenia Kravchuk during a telethon on Monday, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

"The Humanitarian and Information Policy Committee has completed its work on this draft law. The table is posted on the website of the Verkhovna Rada. There are no formal obstacles to getting the draft law on the agenda... I think that the Conciliation Board will discuss this issue quite sharply in the coming session days, I cannot say the date. It is quite possible that we can vote on it in May or June. Of course, it may take several days, because there are more than 1300 amendments. If some lawyers from the middle of the parliament want to delay and put the amendments on the table, it is obvious that it will be possible to do so," Kravchuk said.

She noted that the largest number of amendments were made by MPs from groups that "appeared on the fragments of OPFL.

"The amendments are of a similar style to rewrite the preamble in different versions 70 times. This is obvious spam to have leverage, to put pressure on the parliamentary leadership that it will take a long time to pass this law," Kravchuk added.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine registered the draft law "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine on the Activities of Religious Organizations in Ukraine" (No. 8371) in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in January 2013.

It was reported that the bill is aimed at ensuring spiritual independence, preventing a split in society on religious grounds, promoting the consolidation of Ukrainian society and protecting national interests.

The draft law provided for amendments to the laws "On Freedom of Conscience and Religious Organizations" and "On State Registration of Legal Entities, Individual Entrepreneurs and Public Organizations", which would make it impossible for religious organizations to operate in Ukraine if their governing center (management) is located outside Ukraine in a state that carries out armed aggression against Ukraine.

It was adopted in the first reading last October.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising