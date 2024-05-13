Banning the Moscow Patriarchate: the Rada allows the bill to be passed in May or June

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy has completed work on a bill that provides for the prohibition of religious organizations associated with the aggressor country, and the parliament is likely to adopt it in May or June. This was reported by Deputy Chairman of the relevant committee Yevhenia Kravchuk during a telethon on Monday, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

"The Humanitarian and Information Policy Committee has completed its work on this draft law. The table is posted on the website of the Verkhovna Rada. There are no formal obstacles to getting the draft law on the agenda... I think that the Conciliation Board will discuss this issue quite sharply in the coming session days, I cannot say the date. It is quite possible that we can vote on it in May or June. Of course, it may take several days, because there are more than 1300 amendments. If some lawyers from the middle of the parliament want to delay and put the amendments on the table, it is obvious that it will be possible to do so," Kravchuk said.

She noted that the largest number of amendments were made by MPs from groups that "appeared on the fragments of OPFL.

"The amendments are of a similar style to rewrite the preamble in different versions 70 times. This is obvious spam to have leverage, to put pressure on the parliamentary leadership that it will take a long time to pass this law," Kravchuk added.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine registered the draft law "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine on the Activities of Religious Organizations in Ukraine" (No. 8371) in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in January 2013.

It was reported that the bill is aimed at ensuring spiritual independence, preventing a split in society on religious grounds, promoting the consolidation of Ukrainian society and protecting national interests.

The draft law provided for amendments to the laws "On Freedom of Conscience and Religious Organizations" and "On State Registration of Legal Entities, Individual Entrepreneurs and Public Organizations", which would make it impossible for religious organizations to operate in Ukraine if their governing center (management) is located outside Ukraine in a state that carries out armed aggression against Ukraine.

It was adopted in the first reading last October.